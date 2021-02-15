‘The county looks like a bomb went off’: Nottoway residents wake up to thousands of dollars in damage after historic ice storm

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – Nottoway County is one of the hardest hit areas in Virginia from this weekend’s ice storm.

As of Monday afternoon, nearly 2,000 Dominion Energy customers and over 3,000 Southside Electric Cooperative customers didn’t have power.

8News crews saw snapped limbs like the ones at the Nottoway County courthouse all over the county, as over 90 percent of the county still didn’t have power as of Monday afternoon.

Southside Electric has added almost 150 more people to their crews working around the clock to clean up 110 broken power poles, 162 downed power lines and other things to get power back on.

Mary Baty, a Dominion Energy customer, lives in an 1840s Nottoway County home and said she’s gone over 48 hours without power. She was out Sunday helping residents get water, because most people in the area rely on well water.

“There’s not a thing you can do about it but stay safe,” Baty said.

Several trees have snapped and fallen in her yard, and chunks of ice can be heard falling off of her rooftop. It’s around $5,000 worth of damage, some of which she says she’ll try to repair herself.

“This county looks like a bomb went off. It really does. But, I’ve seen a lot of good things because I’ve seen kids, people riding along. They stop, everybody’s pulling stuff out of the road together,” Baty told 8News Monday.

Baty also has land in Lunenberg County and although she hasn’t made a trip there since the storm, believes the damage left behind will be ‘horrible’.

As she figures out what to do about the around $5,000 worth of damage in her yard, she’s thinking of others.

“My daughter-in-law’s grandmother is hospice care. No heat. Situations along those lines. People have little babies that they’ve got. You know, you don’t think of those things when you’re suffering,” Baty told 8News Monday.

Tuesday, Baty will go back to work at the Nottoway Post Office where she’s clocked in for the last 27 years, continuing to pray nothing hits her home and her power comes back on.

“Well, it’s a little chilly, and, you know, I’m a farmgirl, so, you know, you can go charcoal, you can go whatever. I don’t have a generator. But I’m fine,” she said.

Dominion Energy told 8News their Nottoway County customers should see power back by Tuesday at the latest.

Southside Electric said it will likely be several days before those customers will be able to turn their lights back on.