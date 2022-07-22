PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Firefighting is challenging at any time, but in the summer, crews can really feel the heat. On Friday, the heat index values in Hampton Roads were in the upper 80s to low 90s, even as the sun started to rise. Plus, we had HIGH humidity – and when you have high humidity your body isn’t able to sweat as efficiently, resulting in it being harder to regulate temperature. Combine the weather factors with the heat from a fire, and you have the recipe for trouble if precautions are not taken.

The biggest threats on hot summer days to firefighters, thanks to the weather, are dehydration and heat exhaustion. Firefighting is a strenuous job – you’re carrying heavy gear, heavy hoses and working around very hot fires. On average, a firefighter can lose 75-110oz of sweat per hour. Compare that to someone just doing regular exercise and typically you lose around 8-16oz! That’s 9 to 10x the amount!

So how do firefighters manage in the heat? The main ways they manage are by rotating firefighters on shifts. They’ll call for backup and assistance as needed, from nearby stations or even other cities through municipal aid agreements. Other ways to beat the heat include hydrating before a fire starts – using cooling towels and buckets of ice water.

Even with these steps, firefighting in the 90 degree heat and humidity is certainly not something many people want to do – so we’re thankful for all of those who don the uniform to keep us and our community safe.