Cleanup underway after strong storms cause damage, knock out power

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cleanup is underway after severe weather hit most of the Hampton Roads region and northeastern North Carolina Thursday.

The storms rolled through in the evening, knocking down trees and causing power outages. Around 68,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm, mainly in Chesapeake.

There just under 30,000 were still without power in Southeastern Virginia, with about 21,000 of those in Chesapeake, 5,000 in Suffolk and just under 3,000 in Virginia Beach just before 11:30 p.m. About 300 customers were out in Portsmouth.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said crews had restored 90% of the outages during the overnight hours.

Downed trees and other types of damage have been reported throughout Chesapeake, and more in Currituck County, Gates County, Southampton County, Franklin and other areas around the state line.

A large tree on an SUV blocks Kilby Drive in the Kemp Meadows area off Kempsville Road in Chesapeake.

Officials with the city of Chesapeake stated on Twitter that several roadways were closed because of the storm. The impacted roads were reopened overnight.

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel (CBBT) was closed for a time because of extremely strong winds.

Lots of damage across the area. We're getting pics in from all over. If you see damage and can safely take pics or video, please send to reportit@wavy.com with your name and location. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/UfE0O0Fs8r — Robert Bennett (@WAVY10Bob) June 20, 2019

Lynn Williams, a resident of the South Norfolk area of Chesapeake, said she and her family was planning to run an errand when a tree fell on top of their house. Williams said the falling tree shook the entire house.

“We probably would have been taking her car and as you can see it’s under a tree. We might have been stuck in the car for a long time I don’t know,” she said.

Branches poked through the attic of her home and gutters were knocked down after the tree collapsed.

“I screamed because I thought my mom had fallen,” Williams said.

Super Doppler 10 Chief Meteorologist Don Slater said winds started to pick up around 5:45 p.m., sweeping east at about 50 mph.

HAPPENING NOW Damage reports are coming in from all over @AboutChesapeake. The first two pictures are of a tree down on a car in the Greenbrier area…the second 2 are from South Norfolk. Luckily no injuries at both. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/Io3fLOwt5T — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) June 20, 2019