NWS issues flash flood warning for JCC, Newport News; stormy weather, high winds knock out power throughout Hampton Roads

'Twas Friday night and all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even Steve.Then the cell phone rang, by beside with panic, it was 5:23 and Steve was late for the show.

I just ordered one of those old school alarm clocks, you know, the ones with the bells that ring atrociously loud? You see, for those that work the early morning shows, our worst fear is sleeping through the alarm and missing the show. If it weren't for our director Steven Crocker I would've done just that! At least the weather is quiet for our Saturday, but not so much Sunday as rain works in.