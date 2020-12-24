NWS issues flash flood warning for JCC, Newport News; stormy weather, high winds knock out power throughout Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The stormy weather and high winds are causing power outages throughout Hampton Roads Thursday evening as the National Weather Service has issued flash flood warnings for certain areas.
Active Flash Flood Warnings:
- James City County until 9:45 p.m.
- Central York County until 9:45 p.m.
- Hampton until 11:15 p.m.
- Newport News until 9:45 p.m.
- Williamsburg until 9:45 p.m.
Power Outages:
Locally, about 1,349 homes are without power as of 7:50 p.m.
- Chesapeake: 6
- Hampton: 5
- Isle Of Wight: 0
- James City: 0
- Newport News: 1
- Norfolk: 267
- Poquoson City: 5
- Portsmouth: 56
- Suffolk: 0
- Surry: 0
- Virginia Beach: 2,423
- Williamsburg: 0
- York: 0
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
