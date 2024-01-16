NORFOLK, VA. (WAVY) — Old Man Winter is blowing across the United States, and it’s canceling and delaying several flights across America.

According to FlightAware, as of 11 a.m., more than 1,600 flights going to or from the U.S. are canceled, with more than 3,000 delays.

At Norfolk International Airport (ORF), certain flights were canceled going to DC, New York, Baltimore, Philly, Chicago, and Dallas.

“Yeah, I had problems coming down. I hit all that wind last week. All the wind and the shear and everything and I had a flight canceled,” said Carol Lee, a traveler.

Lee had issues coming to Norfolk from Cleveland, Ohio. She was stalled during her layover in DC.

“What do I do? Thankfully, they got me the last seat on another later flight. But yeah, I spent a lot of time in that airport a week ago today due to the wind. It was pure wind,” she said.

ORF also had several delayed flights coming and going.

“We’re going to JFK in New York,” said Jay Hudson, a traveler. “We’re delayed a little bit but hopefully we’ll be on time getting in.”

Hudson and his wife spent months planning their getaway to Spain.

“Our international flight doesn’t leave until five tomorrow evening. So we should be right,” he said.

As far as Lee, she came to Norfolk to meet her 8-week-old, great-granddaughter for the first time. As much as she didn’t want to say goodbye she’d like to get back to Cleveland on time.

“I’m nervous about it. Because yeah, it can say ‘on time’ and yet, by the time your flight comes, you know, they’ll tell you ‘sorry, it’s canceled.’ You just deal with it,” she said.

As of 11 a.m. this morning, Newport News Williamsburg Airport had delayed flights to and from Charlotte, but no canceled flights.