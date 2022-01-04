Some schools, services delayed again Wednesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Snow in Virginia Beach, Jan. 3, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Karen Granneman)

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — While much of the snow and ice in Hampton Roads has melted away or been cleared, some schools and services in the region will still be impacted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, several school districts announced they would be on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning, including Gloucester County Public Schools, Accomack County Public Schools, and New Kent County Schools.

In addition, Middlesex County offices will open two hours late, at 10 a.m.

The localities with the delays are still facing issues with snow or potentially freezing roads overnight. New Kent crews were still clearing roads and parking lots as of Tuesday evening.

New Kent as well as the Eastern Shore possibly could see some freezing drizzle overnight. In Accomack County, that could happen between 1 and 5 a.m. Temperatures will go back up above freezing by 7 a.m.

Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WAVY Weather App

Download the WAVY Weather App

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10