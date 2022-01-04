Some schools, services delayed again Wednesday morning

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — While much of the snow and ice in Hampton Roads has melted away or been cleared, some schools and services in the region will still be impacted on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, several school districts announced they would be on a two-hour delay Wednesday morning, including Gloucester County Public Schools, Accomack County Public Schools, and New Kent County Schools.

In addition, Middlesex County offices will open two hours late, at 10 a.m.

The localities with the delays are still facing issues with snow or potentially freezing roads overnight. New Kent crews were still clearing roads and parking lots as of Tuesday evening.

New Kent as well as the Eastern Shore possibly could see some freezing drizzle overnight. In Accomack County, that could happen between 1 and 5 a.m. Temperatures will go back up above freezing by 7 a.m.