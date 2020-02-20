Snow hits Hampton Roads Thursday. Here’s the latest

(WAVY) — Snow started to fall in parts of Hampton Roads and North Carolina Thursday afternoon.

The snow caused businesses, government offices, schools and other agencies to close or plan delays and cancellations for Thursday evening and Friday.

So, whats in the forecast?

WAVY News meteorologists estimate snow across the region could total up to 4 to 6 inches. Some areas may receive only an inch or so.

Localities in both Virginia and North Carolina, as well as transportation agencies such as VDOT, have said they are prepared for the snow with mobilized equipment and brine on the roads.

Here are some photos submitted to WAVY of the snow coming down:

“Whiskey’s” first snow. Suffolk, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Alexandra Zalesny)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kara Byers)

Snow in Courtland, Va. on Feb. 21, 2020. Photo courtesy: Pam Moore)



Snow covered tree in Courtland, Va. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Tammy Doss-Clark)

Snowfall in Gates, N.C. on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Laura Hall)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kathy Byrd)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kara Byers)

Snowfall in Windsor, Virginia on Feb. 20, 2020 (Photo courtesy: Kara Byers)

