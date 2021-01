Hope we enjoyed all the weekend sunshine (even though it was chilly) because we've got some weather on the way this week. Two rounds of rain will work through the area. The first on Monday afternoon/evening and the second towards Thursday.

We even preheated the oven a bit this evening! As the clouds thickened up and hung low, a little moisture came with them and dropped in a few snowflakes! How about that! If I'm being honest, I did a double-take when checking the radar just like we all did when Brady threw that third interception. Check out the radar from around 9 p.m.!