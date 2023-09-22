PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency as a tropical system begins to impact the commonwealth.

The emergency declaration allows for the “the pre-positioning of response assets and supplies will be necessary to assist our local and state partners,” Youngkin’s office says. The Virginia Emergency Support Team will also be activated.

“As this storm has organized and strengthened, it’s becoming clear based on the latest forecasts that impacts to the commonwealth are likely,” Youngkin said in a release. “We want to ensure that all communities, particularly those with the greatest anticipated impact, have the resources they need to respond and recover from the effects of this storm. Since this storm has the potential to have a range of impacts across numerous localities in the commonwealth, I encourage all Virginians and visitors to keep up with the latest forecast for their area from a trusted source, make a plan, and have their emergency kits ready.”

Live Interactive Radar

The storm is expected to bring significant rainfall and gusts above 30 mph (and as high as 50-plus mph at the coast) starting Friday afternoon and go through Saturday night.

WAVY Detailed Forecast

You can read the latest on the forecast here.

Cities across Hampton Roads and North Carolina are preparing as the storm approaches. To learn about your city’s efforts to prepare for this storm click here.