‘Bomb Cyclone’ – What is it? Check out Watching Winter Live for January 26th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – This week’s show focuses on the powerful nor’easter headed for the East Coast. It brings with it the likelihood of double digit inches of snowfall for much of the Northeast as well as the potential of producing a bomb cyclone.

WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Tim Joyce and WTNH Hartford meteorologist Sam Kantrow take us through the forecast, explain what exactly a bomb cyclone is, and review the long-range outlook. Once the nor’easter passes, the next round of winter weather will begin in the Northwest and track across most of the country. It’s expected to merge with moisture coming out of the Gulf and turn into a heavy rain and snowmaker for the eastern half of the U.S.

Have a meteorological question for our Nexstar team? Send it in using the form below and we’ll try to incorporate it into our next livestream!