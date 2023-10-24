RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As winter weather encroaches, VDOT has issued an advisory encouraging drivers to be prepared with an emergency winter driving kit.

In addition to keeping a winter weather driving kit, VDOT recommends drivers avoid non-essential travel during winter weather. Drivers should also inspect their car’s tires and fluid levels and clear all ice and snow from windows, windshields and mirrors before driving.

VDOT recommends adding the following items to a winter weather driving kit:

Flashlight and extra batteries

Ice scraper

Cell phone and charger

Jumper cables

Blankets or quilts

First aid kit

Bottled water

Non-perishable food (nuts, energy bars)

Abrasive material for traction (cat litter, sand)

Shovel

Emergency winter driving kit (Photo: VDOT)

Emergency winter driving kit (Department of Emergency Management)

If a blizzard traps you in your car or truck, VDOT recommends taking the following steps: