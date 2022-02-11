VDOT Hampton Roads prepares for winter weather this weekend

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Roads District for the Virginia Department of Transportation has begun pre-treating interstate and primary roads ahead of possible wintry weather this weekend.

The Hampton Roads region is expected to experience freezing temperatures with a wintry mix of precipitation. Motorists should limit travel throughout the duration of the inclement weather unless essential.

According to WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 meteorologists, most models as of Friday estimate less than an inch of snow in Hampton Roads for Sunday.

Drivers are encouraged to stay alert for slow-moving mobile operations and give extra space to trucks or equipment on the roads. Slower travel speeds are required to apply the brine onto the road and to ensure an adequate amount is absorbed in the pavement.

VDOT will monitor roads surfaces as temperatures and conditions change over the weekend. Additional equipment will be ready to address the road conditions throughout the length of the storm. Treatment operations will include spreading sand and salt, as needed, on icy patches or slick spots to improve traction.

For more information, visit www.511Virginia.org.