PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Second weekend of snow in Hampton Roads

(WAVY) — Send us your snow photos from the second round of wintry weather this month.

Email reportit@wavy.com and we’ll send you a permission form to fill out.

Brad Dunn and Ginger: True Wavy 10 fans in Virginia Beach. (Photo courtesy: Brad Dunn)

Brad Dunn and Ginger: True Wavy 10 fans in Virginia Beach. (Photo courtesy: Brad Dunn)

Snow around 11 p.m. Friday in Hallwood, Virginia Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Danielle Godwin)

Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

Snow around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Chesapeake Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Sarah Zak)

Snow around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Chesapeake Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Sarah Zak)

IT’S SNOWING Y’ALL! ❄️ We’re starting to see some big flakes come down here in Hampton. They’re even sticking to my beard ⛄️ I’ll have live updates at 10, 10:30 and 11 with the conditions here. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/YsArWfBVPj — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 29, 2022

A police vehicle followed the last truck as they began moving down Mercury Blvd. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/aL7pWO0rww — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 29, 2022

SNOW HAS ARRIVED in @CityofVaBeach. We are crossing the Lesner Bridge over the Lynnhaven Inlet. Now road crews out yet…but there is a guy fishing still @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/pokjAhvB0T — Brett Hall (@BrettHNews) January 29, 2022