PHOTOS/VIDEOS: Second weekend of snow in Hampton Roads

Winter Weather

Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)

(WAVY) — Send us your snow photos from the second round of wintry weather this month.

Email reportit@wavy.com and we’ll send you a permission form to fill out.

  • Brad Dunn and Ginger: True Wavy 10 fans in Virginia Beach. (Photo courtesy: Brad Dunn)
  • Snow around 11 p.m. Friday in Hallwood, Virginia Jan. 28, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Danielle Godwin)
  • Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Snow around 10 p.m. Friday in Hampton Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Cortez Grayson)
  • Snow around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Chesapeake Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Sarah Zak)
  • Snow around 9:30 p.m. Friday in Chesapeake Jan. 28, 2022. (WAVY photo/Sarah Zak)

