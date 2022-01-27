Gov. Youngkin declares state of emergency as second weekend of winter weather approaches

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — As a second weekend of snow and winter weather approaches Hampton Roads, Governor Glenn Youngkin has declared a state of emergency.

“The key message for all Virginians is to stay aware of the weather conditions and to stay off the roads if possible,” said Governor Youngkin. “We have already started planning and mobilizing resources needed to protect the Commonwealth. We are very concerned with the forecasted impacts to our Eastern Shore region and have started pre-positioning resources to ensure a timely response to that area. The most important thing everyone can do to minimize the risks is to prepare yourself and your family.”

Officials say that the winter weather is expected to have significant impacts on travel conditions, as well as knock down trees and cause electrical outages. Tidal flooding is also expected in many areas.

Meteorologist Jeremey Wheeler says the storm will bring high wind gusts to the area. Wind speeds could be up to 40 mph at some points. He is forecasting 3-6 inches of snow across much of the southside, as well as 6-9 inches for the Eastern Shore.

Keep in mind, however, that the snowfall amounts are likely to change.

Here is today's weather blog. Quiet weather today and tomorrow. A wintry mix digs in Friday night. That changes to snow Saturday morning. Here's the details:https://t.co/o58tbO34Jd pic.twitter.com/32UUzJzdcq — Jeremy Wheeler WAVY (@J_Wheeler_WAVY) January 27, 2022

State officials are also urging the public to prepare their homes by:

Making sure your home is properly insulated

Checking the weather stripping around your windows and doors

Learning how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts

Having additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outages

Keeping a fire extinguisher accessible

Replacing the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector annually

Preparing cars is also a priority in case of emergency travel:

Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested

Check your car’s antifreeze level

Have your radiator system serviced

Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix

Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades

To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows and headlights

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Transportation, and other necessary agencies have already begun to mobilize and prepare for the impact of the winter weather.

For real-time traffic conditions anywhere in the state, dial 5-1-1 or visit 511Virginia.org.