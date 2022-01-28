Dominion Energy anticipating more power outages during coming snowstorm

Trees laden with snow lie on Greenwood Church Road in Hanover County, Va., during a snowstorm Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Alexa Welch Edlund/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy crews are on standby and ready for the possibility of power outages with this latest round of snow.

Last weekend’s snow storm dropped several inches throughout Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina.

Dominion spokesperson Bonita Billingsley Harris says there were not too many outages last week, but they’re anticipating more this time around.

“We did pretty well last weekend because the type of snow was a dry powdery snow. That type of snow can make a difference for power outages. The dry powdery snow blows off our power lines and blows off tree branches. That wet heavy snow combined with strong gusts of wind can knock down tree limbs and pull down lines causing outages,” she said.

Harris says their crews are ready for back-to-back 12-hour shifts and they have additional crews also on standby.

Their biggest concerns are the wind, possible ice, and low visibility on the roads.

Crews deploy as soon as it’s safe to do so, and these conditions don’t help.

“That’s also a problem for our crews to get to locations and restore power and for travelers on the road who can get into accidents, crash into poles, and break them causing power outages. We encourage people to stay off the roads if at all possible. If you are on the road and see our crews ono the side of the road, please watch out for them. There’s nothing more important than your safety and their safety,” said Billingsley Harris.

Most of their trouble areas will be along the coast and the biggest threat window is between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday.

Snow can cause dangers for people by covering downed powerlines, so Billingsley Harris says it’s important to be cautious if you’re out and about.

Emergency kits with medicine, snacks, cash, and more are essential in the case the power goes out.

Billingsley Harris recommends to charge your phone before the storm hits.

“Our phones are our life lines these days. We know how important it is for your to have power and your phone,” she said.

Phones can also serve as a personal hotspot in the power does go out and you internet.

Also, make sure your generators are properly connected because they can life-threatening to your family and community if they’re not.

If you have a power outage over the weekend, Dominion asks that you report it. You can do so by clicking here, calling 866-366-4357, or using their app.