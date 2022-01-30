Back-to-back weekends of winter weather leave icy patches on roadways

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After back-to-back weekends of winter weather in and around Hampton Roads, many drivers are reporting slippery conditions on many roads.

Virginia Beach, in particular, is mainly seeing patches of ice on neighborhood roads. However, there are also icy patches on some main roads. Those create extremely dangerous driving conditions.

Patrick Mackey, owner and driving instructor at Freedom 2 Drive in Virginia Beach. He tells 10 On Your Side that there are ways to get through a patch of black ice if you hit it.

“Stay calm,” he says. “Work through the black ice keeping your wheel straight and focus on the dry areas past that patch of ice.”

Freezing fog can also make driving hard. This happens when fog forms after the temps drop below 32 degrees, resulting in the water molecules in fog freezing upon contact with surfaces. This can be trees, cars, elevated surfaces, bridges and overpasses.

“Make sure you just keep your hands straight (and) your eyes focused on the road,” Mackey added.