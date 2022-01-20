A double dose of winter weather for Hampton Roads: Here’s what you need to know

(WAVY) — Residents and local crews have prepared for a wintry mix in eastern Virginia that’ll stretch into Saturday. As of Thursday afternoon, rain and some snowflakes had moved into the area.

According to the Super Doppler 10 Weather Team, we’ll see cold rain through Thursday afternoon with a wintry mix to the north of Hampton Roads. Temperatures are expected to drop into the evening and bring the wintry mix further south. Some light snow accumulation could be seen, but will likely melt through the night.

However, slush could cause slick roads during the Thursday evening commute. Depending on how low temperatures get Friday morning, some roads may freeze.

The most snow will likely come down Friday evening and will wind down into early Saturday morning. The amount of snowfall varies by model, but some areas in Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina could see 4-7 inches. Some small areas could see 8 inches or more.

VDOT and municipal crews have treated area roads and are ready to plow roads as needed. Virginia State Police are also preparing to respond to crashes and other traffic issues as they arise.

Many localities, schools and services are impacted by the impending inclement weather. Some events are canceled and many schools are canceling or delaying classes.

As the weather ramps up, here’s what you need to know:

