Tornado
Tornado Formation And Safety
Video
Power almost fully restored after tornado damages homes, power lines in Northumberland County
Video
10 years ago Friday, 30 tornadoes swept across NC, killing 24
Video
WATCH: Tennessee man captures possible tornado forming in his yard
Video
Portsmouth’s Mercy Chefs will serve meals in Alabama following tornadoes
Gallery
More Tornado Headlines
At least 5 killed across South as series of tornadoes strike Alabama, Georgia
Video
National Weather Service upgrades North Carolina tornado to EF-1
Video
EF-0 tornado touched down in Windsor area, NWS confirms; church damaged
Video
‘It’s over us’: Anchors flee TV studio as possible tornado moves across North Carolina station
Video
Severe Weather Awareness: Tornado Safety
Video
NWS: North Carolina tornado had 160 mph winds, was on ground for 22 miles
Video
Gov. Cooper surveys damage left by deadly tornado in Brunswick County
Video
Drone video shows devastation left by tornado in Brunswick County, NC
Video
Deadly Brunswick County tornado intensified quickly, offering little warning for sleeping families
Video
‘Overwhelmed, anxious, and just blessed’: Brunswick County woman recounts surviving deadly tornado
Video
Weather Blog
Blog: Scattered Showers Today. Then A Decent Mother’s Day Weekend!
Blog: Your Weather Order Has Arrived!
Blog: More Storms Today. Temperature Roller Coaster Continues.
Video
Blog: Record Heat Today! Huge Drop Thursday!
Blog: Humidity Returns Today! So Do The Storms.
More Weather Blog Headlines
Local News
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
Children now account for 22% of new COVID cases in NC
Video
Local Navy nurse gets special Mother’s Day surprise on Today Show
36th Street Bang Squad member sentenced to life for murders on Peninsula
Man shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
Video
More Local News Headlines
Trending Stories
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
2 dead after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard
Video
Virginia plans to lift COVID measures by June 15, except mask mandate, if trends continue
Video
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death