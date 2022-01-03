Three dead after SUV collides with snowplow in Maryland

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene around 6:45 p.m. on Columbia Pike at Briggs Chaney Road after receiving a report that an SUV with four people inside had collided with a snowplow.

Three of the SUV’s occupants (two females and one male) have been pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim, a man, was taken to the hospital and is in severe condition. All of the individuals are believed to be adults.

The medical examiner is currently on the scene and the Collision Reconstruction Unit.

The cause of the crash will be investigated for some time, and the victims’ identities will be disclosed after proper notification of next of kin.