Severe Weather: Lightning Safety and Formation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We can see thunderstorms anytime throughout the year, but the most common time is during the spring. The jet stream fluctuates more and big temperature swings happen from day-to-day. This creates more energy in the atmosphere to form storms!

When thunderstorms form, what is the best way to protect your family? There are a few things you can do:

  • Head indoors.
  • If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.
  • Don’t shower/ bathe during thunderstorm. Electricity can travel through plumbing.
  • Stay away from concrete walls/ floors.

If you are stuck outside with no shelter nearby:

  • Do not stand near a tree.
  • Never lie on the ground.
  • Move away from pools or bodies of water.

