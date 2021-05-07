Severe Weather: Lightning Safety and Formation

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – We can see thunderstorms anytime throughout the year, but the most common time is during the spring. The jet stream fluctuates more and big temperature swings happen from day-to-day. This creates more energy in the atmosphere to form storms!

When thunderstorms form, what is the best way to protect your family? There are a few things you can do:

Head indoors.

If you hear thunder, lightning is close enough to strike you.

Don’t shower/ bathe during thunderstorm. Electricity can travel through plumbing.

Stay away from concrete walls/ floors.

If you are stuck outside with no shelter nearby: