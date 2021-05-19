Severe Weather Guide: Hurricane Planning for your Pets

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you have pets and you need to evacuate your home before a hurricane arrives, here are a few reminders:

Grab bowls for them to eat and drink from.

Bring an extra three days of food, plus a gallon of water for each pet. More for a larger dog.

Pet medication, and a schedule for how they should be administered it.

Pet toys and bedding

A leash, collar or harness and a travel crate.

Make sure their ID tags and microchips are up to date.

Have a photo of them stored on your phone.

Grab those medical records of immunization.

Bring extra poop bags, because they gotta go too.

Remember, not all hotels accept pets, there are websites that can help you find pet friendly hotels. Plan ahead in case you need to evacuate your home.