PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts; our cell phones can only do so much. Beyond that, stay up-to-date with forecasts online, through the WAVY TV 10 newscasts, or over the radio.

NOAA weather radios are very helpful, especially if the power goes out.

Also, giving a simple heads up via text or phone to a friend or family member can go a long way.