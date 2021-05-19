Severe Weather Guide: Boating Safety

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Imagine this: a perfectly blue sunny sky, so you decide to head out on the water. All of a sudden, the sky turns dark and storms are popping up on the radar. But you are far away from the dock, so what happens next?

Thunderstorms can cause a multitude of problems for boaters: gusty winds, high waves, waterspouts, lightning and downpours.

If you can’t make it to the dock or a shelter in time, here’s a few tips:

If your boat has a cabin, head inside.

If it doesn’t, crouch as low as you can.

Avoid touching metal or electrical devices.

It’s better to wait it out rather than driving through it.

If there’s a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon, it’s best to postpone your day on the water! Always have the WAVY Weather App on hand to know what’s headed your way.