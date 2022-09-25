HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of residents across the Peninsula are experiencing power outages, downed trees, and blocked roadways tonight due to severe weather.

According to the City of Williamsburg, more than 2,5000 customers are without power throughout the city due to today’s storm. The city also reports that trees have fallen in several areas.

Photo Courtesy: Williamsburg Police Department

Residents are asked to report downed trees and blocked roadways to the City’s Public Works Department at 757-220-6140.

James City County is also reporting that several trees in the County have fallen due to strong thunderstorms. Some of the reported downed trees are located at:

Fords Colony, Edinburg at Tayside

⁃Greensprings Rd at General Gookin near Fernbrook

1150 block of the Colonial Parkway

100 block of Sherwood Dr.

Emergency and VDOT crews are currently working to clear the roadways.

The County is asking residents who have lost power to report and check outages in the area by calling 866-366-4357 or going to Dominion Energy’s website.