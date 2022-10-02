HAMPTON ROAD, Va. (WAVY) – Three days after Hampton Roads was hit with remnants of Hurricane Ian, cities across the area are preparing for potential historic tidal flooding Monday into Tuesday.

As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.

What to expect from the storm

WAVY News 10’s Meteorologist Ricky Matthews says rain will start Sunday around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. and will continue through the night and into Monday.

A coastal low will develop in the area and will produce gusty winds at times.

Gusts of wind are expected to hit around 45-50 mph on Monday and will last through Tuesday. The wind is expected to be the strongest on the coast.

Residents can expect some downed tree limbs and power lines which could cause some outages across the area.

Tide levels across Hampton Roads will be the biggest issue during the storm. Hampton Roads will see moderate to major tidal flooding on Monday, especially during Monday morning’s commute.

According to the National Weather Service in Wakefield, Monday’s high tide is projected to be from 6.9 to 7.3 feet.

School Closures

Ahead of Monday’s weather, some schools across Hampton Roads and North Carolina have either closed or will have early dismissals. The following school districts have canceled school for Monday, October 3:

Chesapeake Public Schools

Hampton Public Schools

Norfolk Public Schools

Portsmouth Public Schools

In a press release on Sunday, Dare County Schools announced they will follow an early dismissal schedule on October 3.

For a complete list of school closures, click here.

City Closures

The City of Chesapeake announced on Twitter on Sunday that they will close at 12 p.m. on Monday, October 3.

How cities prepare for tidal flooding

Cities across Hampton Roads are preparing for the severe flooding. Here is a list of what different cities are doing to prepare and what residents can do:

City of Hampton: In a press release from the City of Hampton, Hampton’s stormwater crews will be working around the clock to clear ditches and storm drains.

Human services are putting together plans for shelters in case they are needed on Monday.

The city is recommending that residents take similar precautions and do the following ahead of the storm:

check emergency supplies

have copies of important documents

refill prescription medication as necessary

Residents who live in low-lying areas, particularly those in Zone A, should have a plan for what to do in the event of an evacuation. To check your zone, go to knowyourzone.org.