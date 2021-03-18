Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Remarkable Women
Excellent Educators
Vaccinate Virginia Virtual Town Hall
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
4 ex-cops indicted on US civil rights charges in Floyd death
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
Suspect accused of stealing ‘significant amount of Lynyrd Skynyrd memorabilia’ ID’d by Florida police
Virginia Employment Commission gets more time to respond to lawsuit over unemployment benefit delays
Video
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Tour de Cure
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Nor'easter Coverage
Blog: Rain & Wind Increase. Big Nor’easter For The Northeast States.
Meteor shower tonight, Nor’Easter Wednesday?
Video
What the Lehecka: How Does a Nor’Easter Form?
Video
Blog: Cold Air Lingers. Nor’easter Is Next!
WAVY Archive: 1981 Virginia Beach Nor’easter
More Nor'easter Coverage Headlines
With cleanup still underway, Outer Banks prep for third nor’easter this month
Video
Weather Blog
Blog: Scattered Showers Today. Then A Decent Mother’s Day Weekend!
Blog: Your Weather Order Has Arrived!
Blog: More Storms Today. Temperature Roller Coaster Continues.
Video
Blog: Record Heat Today! Huge Drop Thursday!
Blog: Humidity Returns Today! So Do The Storms.
More Weather Blog Headlines
Severe Weather
So long, snow days: NYC students to learn remotely instead of canceling class for severe weather
Tornado Formation And Safety
Video
57-year-old man rescued from sailboat stuck in severe weather on Chesapeake Bay
Video
Watch: Severe weather batters the South overnight as storms move east
Video
Severe Weather Awareness: Flooding
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Hurricane
Cruz joins call for Biden to fix breaches in border levee before hurricane season in South Texas
Video
WATCH: 91-year-old woman sleeps in vehicle for two months during recovery from Hurricane Laura
Video
Cat lost after Hurricane Michael found 2 years later
Video
Preparing for an emergency: Operation Blessing, Home Depot Foundation assemble ‘disaster relief kits’
Video
Greek alphabet no longer used to name tropical systems, hurricane committee says
More Hurricane Headlines
Local News
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
Children now account for 22% of new COVID cases in NC
Video
Local Navy nurse gets special Mother’s Day surprise on Today Show
36th Street Bang Squad member sentenced to life for murders on Peninsula
Man shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
Video
More Local News Headlines
Trending Stories
2 dead after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard
Video
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
As Elizabeth City, Pasquotank Co. lift curfew, Commissioners throw support behind changing state body camera law
Video
Virginia plans to lift COVID measures by June 15, except mask mandate, if trends continue
Video
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her