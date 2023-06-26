NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Heavy rain and storms that swept through the area Sunday evening caused some major flooding in the Downtown Tunnel.

VDOT cameras showed workers in the tunnel trying to clean up the flooding following the storm, which caused lane closures and traffic delays.

According to the NWS official storm report page, a personal weather station measured a wind gust of 80 mph in Portsmouth during the storm. NWS Wakefield also reported downed trees, and branches, and that 50 to 75 egret birds were killed during Sunday’s storm.

Wild storm report from last night's storms. This was from the Churchland area of Portsmouth. Likely a microburst. pic.twitter.com/EgV3ljsjWD — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 26, 2023

This storm also caused issues for the BEACH IT! Festival on the Oceanfront, which had to be evacuated during the storm. The festival was able to resume after the weather move through the area.

Although those storms have already swept through the area, WAVY’s Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler says that there is another batch of severe weather expected for the Hampton Roads area Monday.

The temperatures and the humidity are high today, with the heat index expected to hit over 95 degrees. Along with these warmer temperatures comes severe weather, with heavy rain and storms arriving in the evening.