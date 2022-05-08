HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Due to the potential tidal flooding in the area, cities in Hampton Roads are opening garages and lots for residents to park their vehicles for the next several days.

According to Super Doppler 10 Meteorologist Ricky Matthews, residents will see a coastal low develop off our coastline, leading to cloudy skies with rain showers and light mist Sunday.

In terms of tidal levels, we will see a prolonged period of tidal flooding. The afternoon high tide Sunday is expected to be around 6ft. That’s in the moderate flood category. Similar tidal levels are expected for Monday morning’s high tide and Monday afternoon.

Check 511Virginia.org before you leave. Never drive in high water or across a flooded roadway.





Below are parking spots in your area:

Virginia Beach

Oceanfront garages are open for residents to park cars starting today through the end of the day on Tuesday, May 10.



This is in addition to free parking offered at Town Center (free parking doesn’t include 2-hr parking spots at Town Center).

Yorktown

The parking lot at Chisman Creek Park (1314 Wolf Trap Road) and the lots at the McReynolds Athletic Complex (412 Sports Way) are open for the parking of trucks, trailers, campers, RVs, boats, etc. Owners are asked to have their vehicles removed by Wednesday. Residents are reminded to not park their vehicles at school sites.

The parking lots will remain open until Wednesday due to the chance of continued flooding.

This list will be updated once more parking spots become available.