HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Originally, historic levels of tidal flooding were predicted Monday afternoon in Hampton Roads. The forecast changed and the 4 p.m. high tide was about 2 feet less than expected. The area still saw significant tidal flooding as seen in videos and photos taken today.

Tidal Flooding in Hampton Roads

Norfolk, VA. Tidal flooding 17th Bay Street.

Norfolk, VA. Tidal flooding at Lafayette high-rise, Delaware at Llewellyn.

Norfolk, VA. Surrey & Sussex in Myrtle Park.

Poquoson, VA. Water covering neighborhood street.

Norfolk, VA. Ghent Neighborhood.

Flooding on Hampton Boulevard (WAVY Photo – Jeff Meyers)

Flooding at Air Power Park in Hampton (WAVY Photo – Ricky Matthews)

Higher tides than normal are expected in the area until Wednesday afternoon. Stay up-to-date on the latest conditions by following the WAVY Weather Team.