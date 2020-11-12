Skip to content
Flooding
Hampton proposes maintaining real estate tax rate, increasing some fees for flooding prevention, pollution control and maintenance
Storms drop hail, cause flooding in parts of eastern Virginia, NC
Video
Record rains cause flash flooding in Tennessee; 4 dead
Severe Weather Awareness: Flooding
Video
Virginia Beach sets out to restore 200-plus acres of marshes to curb wind-driven flooding
Video
More Flooding Headlines
North Carolina road washed out by flooding where 2 children died reopens with new bridge
Video
Warner, Kaine announce more than $7 million to reduce flooding in Portsmouth
Governor Northam addresses flooding, announces actions to improve coastal resilience
$12 million bond will help Hampton fight flooding
Video
Emergency order closes part of James River for shellfish harvesting due to heavy rain
PHOTOS: Day of heavy rain, flooding ends with double rainbow in Hampton Roads
Video
Virginia Beach: Multiple roads closed due to flooding, hazardous conditions
At least 20 people rescued from flooded campground
Video
Photos of street flooding across Hampton Roads | Nov. 12
Gallery
Hundreds of trees planted in Ocean Lakes neighborhood of VB to help flooding
Video
Weather Blog
Blog: Scattered Showers Today. Then A Decent Mother’s Day Weekend!
Blog: Your Weather Order Has Arrived!
Blog: More Storms Today. Temperature Roller Coaster Continues.
Video
Blog: Record Heat Today! Huge Drop Thursday!
Blog: Humidity Returns Today! So Do The Storms.
More Weather Blog Headlines
Severe Weather
So long, snow days: NYC students to learn remotely instead of canceling class for severe weather
Tornado Formation And Safety
Video
57-year-old man rescued from sailboat stuck in severe weather on Chesapeake Bay
Video
Watch: Severe weather batters the South overnight as storms move east
Video
Severe Weather Awareness: Flooding
Video
More Severe Weather Headlines
Weather
Severe storm leaves path of destruction in Louisa County: ‘saw my life flash in front of me’
Video
Tornado Formation And Safety
Video
America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
Power almost fully restored after tornado damages homes, power lines in Northumberland County
Video
One injured after tornado touches down in West Virginia
Video
More Weather Headlines
Local News
Judge files order for release of bodycam footage to Andrew Brown’s family, could take another 10 days for family to view
Children now account for 22% of new COVID cases in NC
Video
Local Navy nurse gets special Mother’s Day surprise on Today Show
36th Street Bang Squad member sentenced to life for murders on Peninsula
Man shot on E. Virginia Beach Boulevard in Norfolk
Video
More Local News Headlines
Trending Stories
2 dead after crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard
Video
As Elizabeth City, Pasquotank Co. lift curfew, Commissioners throw support behind changing state body camera law
Video
Virginia plans to lift COVID measures by June 15, except mask mandate, if trends continue
Video
Sheriff: Girl shoots 3 at Idaho school; teacher disarms her