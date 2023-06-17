ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service in Wakefield has confirmed an EF-0 tornado with peak winds of 70-75 mph hit Isle of Wight County Friday afternoon.

Around 4:36 p.m. on Friday, June 16 the tornado spawned a few miles outside of Smithfield, near Mill Swamp Road at the Pagan River. It continued just east of Carrollton Elementary School down New Towne Haven Lane.

No major damage was recorded, however, several large tree limbs were brought down in downtown Smithfield. Additional tree damage as well as minor roof damage was recorded as the tornado blew through the Waterford Oaks subdivision.

Here's the path of the EF-0 tornado in Isle of Wight. It touched down near Smithfield and then moved southeast for approximately 8.5 miles before lifting. pic.twitter.com/p5PQpgARyC — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) June 17, 2023

The twister traveled approximately 8.5 miles, creating a path nearly as wide as a football field, ultimately ending just before 5 p.m. near Chuckatuck Creek, about 2 miles north of Hobson.

Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were recorded.

The severe weather that blew through our region Friday evening also brought large hail to several areas, produced flooding, and knocked out power to thousands.