Dominion Energy preps for incoming winter storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy leaders are working to stay ahead of an incoming winter storm.

“This next storm could bring snow, ice, and strong winds which have the potential to damage poles, cross arms, and other electric equipment, pulling down power lines, causing power outages,” said VDOT spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris.

“Our crews are ready once again to rise to any challenges the storm will bring. Bucket trucks, storerooms, and warehouses have been replenished from the last storm over the MLK weekend,” she said.

The WAVY weather team says the models are showing anywhere from 3 to 12 inches of snow Saturday morning depending on where you’re located. Energy officials tell us these icy conditions could create power outages.

“Having snow and ice weighing down the trees and the tree limbs, that can pull down branches and break our equipment,” explained Billingsley Harris.

“This is not our first rodeo,” said Billingsley Harris. “But we do continue to analyze and learn something from each storm. 2022 has given us a lot of practice we have had back-to-back storms. We’re ready for them because we know how important it is to have electricity and how frustrating it is to be without it especially during a pandemic, especially when it’s cold outside.”

There are steps you can take to prepare for the cold weather, from making sure you know how to use your generator, to having an emergency kit.

“It doesn’t take a lot to get one of those big plastic bins and put in medicine that you might need. Warm clothing, blankets, bottled water, snacks, chargers and charge everything ahead of time if you can. That way if you do experience a power outage you can collect that emergency kit and you can survive for a little bit longer, a little bit more comfortably.”

While prepping for a storm, Dominion Energy wants residents to remember:

Beware of downed power lines and remember that they could be covered by snow. Assume they are energized and dangerous. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others also avoid the downed line. Virginia and North Carolina customers should call 1-866-DOM-HELP (1-866-366-4357) right away to report a downed power line.

Ensure generators are properly connected. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.

And, again, create an emergency kit. The National Weather Service recommends creating a basic disaster kit before a storm hits. Store your items in airtight plastic bags and put the entire kit in something that's easy to carry, like a plastic bin or a duffel bag. Learn more about what to include in a basic kit and how customers can prepare.

Dominion Energy says that if your power does go out, don’t assume others are reporting it. Take the power into your own hands and report it for yourself.

“The app is the best way,” said Billingsley Harris. “You can go right on our website from your phone as well. Then you can also call our call center you know. They’re extra staffed and ready to respond when we have severe weather like this.”

Even the best of plans could have their faults. Energy officials want you to know if your power does go out, they’ll be working around the clock to get it back on.

“It can be difficult for our crews to even get to the job to restore power. So we just encourage everyone to be patient and know that our crews are going to get out there and restore power as quickly and as safely as possible. They will work around the clock to do that work and they love what they do.”

Stay with WAVY.com for more local weather updates.