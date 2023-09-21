PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service has issued a tropical storm warning and a storm surge warning for the WAVY viewing area for this weekend, beginning Friday, Sept. 22.

The severe weather is expected to bring heavy rain, significant flooding and strong winds to our region.

The storm surge warning is in effect for the Hampton Roads area for the danger of life-threatening flooding, according to the National Weather Service. Such warnings are issued up to 36 hours before hazardous conditions begin. It says to urgently complete efforts to protect life and property, and follow any evacuation orders if given for the area to avoid drowning or being cut off from emergency services.

If you encounter a flooded road, do not drive on it if you cannot see the street. The Hampton Roads Planning Distsrict and the travel app Waze partnered to install 20 new sensors on roads across the region. Here’s an interactive map of the sensor locations. They include:

Portsmouth: South Street (by Chisolm Circle)

Portsmouth: London Boulevard (by Ruth Brown Way)

Portsmouth: Rodman Avenue (between Western Branch Blvd and King)

Portsmouth: Clifford Street

Virginia Beach: Sandbridge Road (at Lotus Pond)

Virginia Beach: Princess Anne Road (at West Neck Creek)

Virginia Beach: Virginia Beach Boulevard (east of Dukes Lane)

Virginia Beach: Shore Drive

Hampton: Charlton Drive

Hampton: North 5th Street (by the creek)

Newport News: 202 Buxton Avenue

Chesapeake: Battlefield Boulevard at Great Bridge

Chesapeake: Cedar Road

Chesapeake: Mt. Pleasant Avenue (at Butts Station)

Chesapeake: Dock Landing Road

Norfolk: Monticello Avenue (at the 9th St. intersection, Fort Tar Lane)

Norfolk: Hampton Boulevard (at Lexan Avenue)

Norfolk: Llewellyn Avenue (between Delaware Avenue and Connecticut Avenue)

Norfolk: West Olney (at the Boush Street intersection)

Poquoson: Poquoson Avenue (at N. Lawson Road)

City officials in several localities have alerted their residents of the incoming weather and some of the precautions they are taking. WAVY will update this post with any new information.

Hampton

The city parking garage on Settlers Landing Road at History Museum Way is available to anyone who needs to park away from a flood zone. Keep an eye on the city’s social media accounts for information on other outdoor events.

There is also a risk of flash flooding in non-tidal areas due to the predicted four inches of rain.

Norfolk

The York Street Garage in Downtown Norfolk will open to residents for free beginning Friday, Sept. 22 at 9 a.m. through Sunday, Sept. 24 at 9 a.m. For additional weather updates from the City of Norfolk, sign up for Norfolk Alert at www.norfolk.gov/alert or text NORFOLKVA to 888-777.

Norfolk Public Schools announced that all school athletics and activities and practices would conclude by 6 p.m. Friday, and are all canceled for Saturday and Sunday due to the forecast. Friday night football games were moved to Thursday night, and JV games in Norfolk will be moved.

Public Works crews are clearing drains and ditches. Vactor trucks will operate all day Friday and remain on-call throughout the weekend, as will pump station staff and additional operations crews. The Nauticus pedestrian flood gate will be closed starting Friday morning.

Trash collection scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22, will be collected as usual. Residents should ensure that all items are bagged before placed in waste bins.

Virginia

Suffolk

No updates have been released at this time.

Portsmouth

No updates have been released at this time.

Chesapeake

No updates have been released at this time.

Newport News

Friday Afterschool Activities and Weekend Activities Cancelled

Due to forecasted weather conditions, all afterschool activities are canceled for Friday, and all school-related events and activities are canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

Virginia Beach

First Landing State Park is closing at 8 p.m. Thursday and will be closed through Saturday.

Northeastern North Carolina

Due to tropical storm strength winds and heavy rainfall forecast into the weekend, Cape Hatteras National Seashore’s Oregon Inlet, Cape Point, Frisco and Ocracoke campgrounds will close at noon Friday. The campgrounds will reopen once post-storm assessments are completed.

Visitors should monitor road conditions at https://drivenc.gov.

Ferry services to and from Ocracoke Island are likely to be suspended for periods of time. Call 252-996-6000 or 6001 for current information.

Gov. Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management encourage eastern and central North Carolina residents to be prepared for tropical weather over the next couple of days, saying gusty winds combined with saturated ground could result in downed trees and power outages, as well as flash flooding and coastal flooding.