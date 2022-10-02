CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — The Town of Chincoteague has declared a local state of emergency Sunday afternoon ahead of Monday’s potential major flooding.

In a post on the town’s website, a voluntary evacuation has been issued for the entire town and Chincoteague is strongly urging those living in the Bunker Hill area and the Ocean Breeze Community to evacuate.

No shelter is open at this time.

The shelter at Arcadia High School, 8210 Lankford Highway in Oak Hall will open at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

VDOT is monitoring the causeway and will notify the town approximately one hour prior to any closing.

The voluntary evacuation order comes ahead of anticipated major flooding to impact the Hampton Roads area and the Eastern Shore.

Stick with WAVY News 10 as this story continues to develop and as our team tracks the risks of tidal flooding Monday.