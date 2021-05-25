Skip to content
WAVY.com
Norfolk
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Investigative
Investigation: The Patients v. Perwaiz
Crime
Military
Virginia
North Carolina
National
Newsfeed Now
D. C. Bureau
Politics
Strange
10 On Your Side
Excellent Educators
Andrew Brown Jr.
Top Stories
Virginia Beach School Board discusses masks as school year approaches end
Video
Senators try to salvage legislation on Jan. 6 commission
New legislation could protect the Bay Watershed, improve ecosystem management
Chesapeake homicide happened while suspect was out on bail after alleged high-speed chase in stolen car
Video
Live Stream
Live Breaking News
WAVY Archives
Chopper 10
Drone 10
Weather
Alerts
Closings & Delays
Closings Login
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Blog
Live Web Cameras
Astronomy VLOG
WAVY Weather App
Traffic
Traffic Cameras
Gas Prices
Hot Spots
Distracted Driving
Sports
ACC Football
Admirals
Journey to Tokyo
Indy 500
NFL
Washington Huddle
NFL Draft
Video Game News
Living Local
Destination Vacation
Entertainment
Event Calendar
Food
Summer Camp Guide
HR Show
Dollars and Sense
Entertainment
Fashion
Healthy Hampton Roads
I Am Hampton Roads
Legal Matters
Live Music Friday
Movie Reviews
Pet Pals
Reck on the Road
Women Build Week
Celebrating The Class of 2021
Experts
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
About Us
Advertise
Alexa
Contact WAVY
Contests
Email Alerts
FOX43 TV
Horoscopes
Lottery
Meet the Team
WAVY Mobile Apps
WAVY Weather App
Report It!
WAVY TV Schedule
Work for WAVY
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Weather Safety
Current swimming advisories in Hampton Roads
Video
Trending Stories
Man was on the phone with wife when she was abducted from Chesapeake parking lot, records show
Video
Portsmouth Police release video in connection with fatal shooting of 24-year-old man
Video
VBPD looking for car after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Virginia Beach Boulevard
Video
Rumble felt in Hampton Roads wasn’t earthquake, USGS says
Video
Mother says witnesses refusing to talk after son fatally shot while driving near I-64, I-264 interchange
Video
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Daily News
SIGN UP