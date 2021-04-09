Severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. for parts of eastern Virginia, NC

WATCH: Tune in to WAVY-TV 10 live for weather forecasts.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The National Weather Service Wakefield has issued severe weather alerts for parts of eastern Virginia and North Carolina as storms move through the area Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m. the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Chesapeake, Currituck County and Virginia Beach, which is in effect until 6:45 p.m.

A Special Marine Warning including the James River from Jamestown to the James River Bridge and James River from James River Bridge to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel was also in effect until 6 p.m. Another marine warning was issued for the Albemarle Sounds until 6:30 p.m.

The NWS also issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Edenton and Valhalla, North Carolina until 6:30 p.m.

Strong thunderstorms are also expected for southwest Perquimans and southeastern Isle of Wight.

WAVY Chief Meteorologist Don Slater says the storms could persist through the evening hours in the area.

