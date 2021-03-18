Severe weather coverage: Tornado watch issued for most of Hampton Roads, northeast NC

App users: Watch the live streaming WAVY news at this link

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for most of Hampton Roads and Northeast North Carolina until 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Super Doppler 10 team is tracking two strong storms moving northeast at 35 and 40 mph, respectively, that will be moving into our region over the next few hours, according to Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson.

The systems could bring strong wind gusts, hail and as the watch eludes, tornadoes.

Our meteorologists say there is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 6:45 p.m. Thursday for parts of Hampton Roads including the Virginia Peninsula.

A Special Marine Warning including the James River from Jamestown to the James River Bridge, James River from James River Bridge to Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and York River has also been issued by the National Weather Service until 6:45 p.m.

The strongest area of one storm was over Smithfield and crossed the James River over the James River Bridge and into Newport News, York County and Poquoson around 6:10 p.m.

Quarter-sized hail was reported around Interstate 64 in the Beaconsdale area of Newport News around 6:09 p.m. Thursday. That area of hail was moving to the north northeast at 35 mph. A WAVY viewer also reported hail in the Tabb Lakes area of Yorktown around 6:15 p.m.

The other storm was just south of Wakefield and moving around 40 mph around 6: 15 p.m. It was not as strong as one over the Peninsula, but carried the potential for hail and/or tornadoes.

A shelf cloud can be see over the James River around 6:05 p.m. Thursday

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued a state of emergency just before 5 p.m. Thursday.

“This state of emergency will allow movement of trucks and equipment to respond to emergencies, rapidly restore power outages and clear debris after the storm passes,” Cooper said.

Earlier in the day, Camden, Elizabeth City-Pasquotank, Northampton and Gates school districts announced they were dismissing early. Currituck is canceling after-school activities.

