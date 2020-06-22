Severe thunderstorm warnings throughout Hampton Roads Monday afternoon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued throughout the Hampton Roads region and surrounding area Monday afternoon.

According to WAVY News Chief Meteorologist Don Slater, there are numerous warnings throughout the region. Localities with warnings include Chesapeake, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Gloucester, Gates County, York County and more.

See a full list of weather alerts here.

The warnings say residents could possibly see damage to trees and power lines.

WAVY’s Don Slater says the thunderstorms developed rapidly this afternoon along the Interstate 95 corridor — rapid development is a sign the storms are large.

Some storms that are farther south, into southern Suffolk, Chesapeake and Gates County too. started to weaken and get a little more fragmented around 4:30 p.m.

There was also numerous instances of lighting throughout the area.

BELOW: Pea-sized hail in Williamsburg. (Courtesy: WAVY viewer Gerrit Irish)

