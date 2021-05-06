Severe storm leaves path of destruction in Louisa County: ‘saw my life flash in front of me’

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)– Louisa County residents are recovering after heavy rain and wind left a path of destruction and widespread power outages.

The Louisa County Sheriff’s office told 8News, Tuesday evening’s storm was “very bad,” and significant damage was seen county-wide.

The severe storm pummeled through the Terrell family’s land in Louisa County. The storm left their barn, silo and shed badly damaged. The dangerous conditions also flipped over a car.

Ann Terrell was cutting her son’s grass just before 5 p.m. when the storm began. According to Terrell, it started to rain and then the wind picked up. She decided to get in her car and leave.

“The wind got up under my car, literally picked it up, shook it and then put it down in a different space from where I was parked,” said Terrell.

Terrell said she watched as the barn shook and pieces began to fly off. Terrell said the shed flew over her car.















“The saying, ‘you see your life flash in front of you,’ I literally saw my life flash in front of me. It was a very frightening experience. I hope I never have to experience this again. It was not a good feeling at all,” said Terrell. “It could have been worse. I’m thankful the home was untouched and that our family is safe.”

The car that was damaged belonged to Terrell’s daughter-in-law Sasha Terrell. According to Sasha, she had just got out of the shower when the storm came through.

Terrell said her family was lucky.



“What was damaged is replaceable. Nobody was in anything that got destroyed so we’re very grateful for that,” said Terrell.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, 48 calls came in just a matter of minutes during the height of the storm. This was between 4-5 p.m. According to Lieutenant Patrick Sheridan, dispatch was very busy. They received calls for auto accidents, trees and power lines down and traffic hazards among several others.

Downed trees and power lines were seen on Fredericks Hall Road as well as just south of Cuckoo. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office told 8News, a tree fell on top of one of their officer’s homes. Authorities were still responding to calls as of 6:25 a.m.

The storm also knocked out power across the county.

“According to information from Dominion, REC, and CVEC, roughly 370 meters in the county are still without power at this time, as of 9 a.m. this morning,” said Louisa County Administrator Christian R. Goodwin.

Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews got right to work after heavy winds led to 20,000 power outages. As of 9 a.m., power was restored to all members with the exception of just over 500 members who were still without electricity.

“We’re grateful to the utility crews who are working diligently on restoration efforts,” said Goodwin.

According to Rappahannock Electric Cooperative, 12 Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative line workers arrived to help with restorations.

According to the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, roads are now passable for the most part.