PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Tuesday’s threat of inclement weather has prompted several local school districts to adjust their schedules, and the National Parks Service to announce park closures in the Outer Banks.

Hampton Roads Transit also announced impacts to its services.

Tuesday will bring rain and storms to the area along with heavy wind gusts. Wind gusts will be 25-30 mph in the morning, and will reach 45-55 mph in the afternoon.

Several local school divisions have made adjustments to their Tuesday schedules. They are divided below by affected North Carolina and Virginia school districts in the WAVY viewing area.

Virginia

Accomack County Schools

Accomack County Public Schools will be dismissing two hours early on Tuesday, Jan. 9. All after school programs have also been canceled.

Gloucester

All Gloucester Public Schools after-school student activities are canceled for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Some afternoon bus stops could be affected by tides.

Isle of Wight

With the potential for localized flooding and high winds Tuesday afternoon, IWCS has decided to cancel all after-school activities. In addition, students attending the Governor’s School for the Arts or Governor’s School for Science & Technology will not be sent there Tuesday. Schools will notify parents regarding the rescheduling of any cancelled events.

New Kent

New Kent County Public Schools will operate on an early-release schedule on Tuesday, Jan. 9 in anticipation of inclement weather.

New Kent High School and New Kent Middle School will release at 12:30 p.m.

George W. Watkins Elementary School, New Kent Elementary School, and Quinton Elementary School will release at 1:30 p.m.

All after-school activities are canceled.

Portsmouth

Portsmouth Public Schools cancelled all after-school events and activities for Jan. 9.

Suffolk

Due to the potential for flooding and high winds, Suffolk Public Schools has canceled all after-school activities for Tuesday, Jan. 9.

York County

YCSD will be implementing early dismissals for all schools on Tuesday, Jan. 9, due to potential hazardous weather conditions. Schools will dismiss as follows:

1 p.m.: All high schools (except YRA)

1:45 p.m.: All middle schools & YRA

2:30 p.m.: All elementary schools

Due to the early dismissal, all after-school activities and events, including athletic practices are canceled. The Boys and Girls Club and Right at School will also be closed Tuesday afternoon.

North Carolina

Camden County Schools

Camden County Schools will release students at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday due to impending weather to allow for all of its buses to finish with their routes before the approaching heavy winds and rain.

All afterschool programs and school-sponsored activities are also canceled Tuesday.

Currituck County Schools

Currituck County Schools will operate on a District-Wide early release day for all students on Tuesday, Jan. 9. All afterschool activities for Tuesday will also be canceled.

Currituck County Schools will monitor weather conditions for Wednesday, Jan. 10 and will update the community regarding Wednesday’s school schedule as soon as possible.

Dare County Schools

Dare County Schools has made Tuesday, Jan. 9 a remote learning day for all students and an early dismissal day for staff. If weather conditions persist into Wednesday, Dare County School officials say they will update the community on Wednesday’s hours by noon Tuesday.

Edenton-Chowan Schools

Edenton-Chowan Schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9.

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools

Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools will operate on a three hour early release on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Additionally, all after school activities and the After School Enrichment Program has been cancelled for Tuesday.

Hertford County Public Schools

Hertford County Public Schools will close at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday due to anticipated adverse weather conditions. All afterschool events scheduled for Tuesday, including extracurricular activities and clubs, have been canceled.

Basketball and wrestling events initially planned for Tuesday have been rescheduled for Wednesday.

Hyde County Schools

Hyde County Schools will have an early release day Tuesday to allow students and staff to get home ahead of expected severe weather. Ocracoke School will dismiss at noon and Mattamuskeet School will do so at 12:30 p.m.

Afterschool and sports activities are canceled, also, along with the PTO meeting at Mattamuskeet. Students taking community college classes need to contact their professors to make them aware of the early release.

Perquimans County Schools

Perquimans County Schools will dismiss students at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday due to the forecast of high sustained winds and wind gusts. All afterschool activities will also be canceled Tuesday.

The school division will be on a two-hour delay for Wednesday due to the high potential of flooding in low-lying areas, allowing for water to recede and for daylight to come before buses begin their routes.

Other Services/Sites Impacted

National Park Service Sites

The National Park Service announced facilities at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial, will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday due to the anticipated weather impacts.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore

The Oregon Inlet Campground and all other visitor facilities will close at noon Tuesday.

Visitor facilities and the campgrounds will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday depending on storm impacts. Click here for operational updates.

Fort Raleigh National Historic Site and Wright Brothers National Memorial

Visitor facilities at Fort Raleigh National Historic Site will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Wright Brothers National Memorial will close at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

Wright Brothers National Memorial and visitor facilities will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday depending on storm impacts. Click here for operational updates.