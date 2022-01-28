Second weekend of winter weather prompts cancelation of local events, services

Winter Storm warning for areas near the coast and and shore through Saturday afternoon

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – For the second weekend in a row, winter weather is making its mark on Hampton Roads.

Due to the potentially hazardous conditions, several local events, including COVID-19 clinics have been canceled as a precaution. Some services are listed separately on the WAVY.com Closings & Delays page, which are manually added by the organizations and businesses. View that full list at this link.

We’ll continue to update this list as we hear from other cities and event organizers.

COVID-19 VACCINATION AND TESTING CLINICS

NEWPORT NEWS and NORFOLK

The COVID-19 Community Vaccination and Testing Centers at Sherwood Shopping Center in Newport News and Military Circle Mall in Norfolk are closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, January 28 and will remain closed Saturday, January 29 and Sunday, January 30 due to expected inclement weather. You can reschedule your testing appointment at this link: https://vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment

VIRGINIA BEACH

The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health has decided to cancel the vaccine and testing clinics scheduled for Saturday, January 29 at Brandon Middle and New Hope Baptist Church. If you have an appointment, you will be contacted by email about the canceled clinic(s). Testing and vaccination clinics will reopen next week starting Tuesday February 1. Visit here to find locations and appointment links.

HAMPTON ROADS TRANSIT

Hampton Roads Transit says it is suspending service on Saturday, January 29 because of the winter storm conditions. There will be no bus, light rail, paratransit or ferry service. HRT will continue to evaluate conditions to determine if they will have Sunday service. 10 On Your Side will communicate any changes.

MILITARY

Only mission-essential personnel are to report to Navy installations in Hampton Roads on Saturday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Jan. 30, due to anticipated hazardous winter weather conditions.

This order applies to the following installations:

• Naval Air Station Oceana (including Dam Neck Annex and Naval Auxiliary

Landing Field Fentress)

• Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story

• Naval Station Norfolk

• Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads (including Headquarters Annex,

Portsmouth Annex, Northwest Annex and Lafayette River Annex)

• Naval Weapons Station Yorktown (including headquarters and Cheatham

Annex)

• Norfolk Naval Shipyard (including Scott Center Annex and St. Juliens Creek

Annex)

CHESAPEAKE

The Winter Engagement Bridal Expo event scheduled for Sunday, January 30 at The Chesapeake Conference Center has been rescheduled to Sunday, February 6 due to the weather.