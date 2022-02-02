Science backs Chesapeake Chuck’s claim of an early spring

It’s rare, very rare, that we in the meteorologist community can say, “go ahead and trust the groundhog”. After all, they’re just a rodent looking for their shadow. But the claim of an early spring from the hometown hog Chesapeake Chuck holds value.

Chesapeake Chuck picks in 202

Jeremy Wheeler with Chesapeake Chuck at the 2022 event in Newport news

Kids watch intently ahead of Chesapeake Chuch’s prediction

The seasonal outlook from the Climate Prediction Center supports the idea that warmer than normal temperatures should take hold for the majority of the next three months (February, March & April). This is not to suggest it’ll be 70° every day for the next three months, but implies a few warmer days than what we typically see. We’ll still get cold blasts here and there (like this upcoming weekend) as we do in the winter, but generally maybe the warmer days will outweigh the cold.

Three month temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center.

It’s not every day an outlook based on science matches that of one based off of a shadow. Maybe Chuck is on to something… or not.

Meteorologist Steve Fundaro