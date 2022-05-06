HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Instead of flowers, it appears May will be bringing showers to the Hampton Roads region this weekend, beginning on Friday.

The threat of severe weather has prompted some schools and events to announce schedule changes.

Edenton-Chowan Schools in North Carolina are dismissing students at 12:30 p.m. Friday and have cancelled all after-school activities.

Elizabeth City Public Schools will be following this schedule Friday because of the risk of severe weather Friday afternoon into the evening:

Elementary schools will release at 12:30 p.m.

Middle & High schools will release at 1:30 p.m.

ECP Early College will release at 1:30 p.m.

Gates County Schools in North Carolina are closing at 1 p.m. Friday. Daycare will close at 2 p.m. The high school prom scheduled for Friday night is still scheduled to happen at this time.

Organizers of the The Newport News Children’s Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday, May 7, announced that the event is canceled because of the forecast for rain.

In York County, officials said the parking lot at Chisman Creek Park and the lots at the McReynolds Athletic Complex will be open for vehicles to park due to potential flooding this weekend. Any vehicles parked at these location must be removed by Monday. A reminder to please not park vehicles at school sites.

WAVY Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler said strong storms are expected to pop up Friday afternoon and the chance will increase into the evening. There will be isolated showers Saturday, with more rain and wind on Sunday (Mother’s Day).

Gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and an isolated tornado are all possible with this storm system.

Stay with WAVY News on-air and online for weather updates throughout the weekend.