Richmond first responders rescue 19 people from flooded cars during rainstorm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain brought flooding across Central Virginia Wednesday, and resulted in over a dozen flooded vehicles.

As the storm started to pickup, the Richmond Fire Department warned citizens to be careful on the roads as they received multiple calls for vehicles stuck in high water.

The department reminded people not to drive in standing water.

Despite reminders, there were still 19 people who needed to be rescued from cars stranded in high water.

Most of the calls came in between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., but two more people were helped from a flooded car just before 8 p.m.

Flooding impacted the Southside of the city especially hard. At Maury Street and Blake Street, there were two vehicles stranded with water almost up to the windows. Another car was flooded at 20th Street and Bainbridge Street.

A car and pickup were seen stranded near Maury Street and Blake Street in Southside Richmond near 5 p.m. The flood waters reached almost all the way to the car’s windows. (Photo: 8News reporter Ben Dennis)

Flooding on 20th and Bainbridge Street in Southside. (Photo: 8News photographer Jacob Sexton)

It's been a busy evening for our WR Team. Between 4:27 & 5:22 p.m., they were dispatched to more than a dozen vehicle in high water calls & rescued 17 people. Then at 7:51 p.m., they responded to another, where they rescued two more people. They have done some incredible work. pic.twitter.com/WiuCfkUe0Y — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) June 10, 2021

Water rescue call in Richmond’s south side. A car and pickup are stuck on Maury St, south of Maury Cemetary. Unclear if anyone is inside these vehicles. One driver retreated after the back end of his SUV appeared to start floating. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/4Dz6hUbmTB — Ben Dennis 8News (@broadcastben_) June 9, 2021

In Richmond’s fan neighborhood rain came down but roads stayed much more clear than south of the river.

Here is a video of flooding in the fan:

8News meteorologists said the slow-moving weather system caused this heavy rainfall. Because of this, showers and storms lingered through mid-evening before they simply raining themselves out.