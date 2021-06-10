Richmond first responders rescue 19 people from flooded cars during rainstorm

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Heavy rain brought flooding across Central Virginia Wednesday, and resulted in over a dozen flooded vehicles.
As the storm started to pickup, the Richmond Fire Department warned citizens to be careful on the roads as they received multiple calls for vehicles stuck in high water.
The department reminded people not to drive in standing water.
Despite reminders, there were still 19 people who needed to be rescued from cars stranded in high water.
Most of the calls came in between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m., but two more people were helped from a flooded car just before 8 p.m.
Flooding impacted the Southside of the city especially hard. At Maury Street and Blake Street, there were two vehicles stranded with water almost up to the windows. Another car was flooded at 20th Street and Bainbridge Street.
In Richmond’s fan neighborhood rain came down but roads stayed much more clear than south of the river.
Here is a video of flooding in the fan:
8News meteorologists said the slow-moving weather system caused this heavy rainfall. Because of this, showers and storms lingered through mid-evening before they simply raining themselves out.