RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia has experienced the wettest December on record in 2023!

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 27, the state saw a staggering 8.22 inches of rain throughout the month, although the final measurement for December is not yet available, since the forecast for rain continues throughout the day on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

According to 8News Meteorologist Matt DiNardo, this record stems from a measurement of 0.75 inches of rain seen at the beginning of the month, in combination with three significant rainfalls throughout December:

3.5 inches of rain over Dec. 10 and Dec. 11

2.81 inches of rain over Dec. 17 and Dec. 18

More than 1 inch of rain over Dec. 26 and Dec. 27

This year surpasses previous records, including 8.16 inches in December of 2009, followed by 7.10 inches back in December of 1905.

In addition to a deluge of rain seen throughout the month, on Dec. 11, many areas in Central Virginia experienced the first snowfall of the season, measuring at about 0.2 inches of snow — beating the amount of snow seen during the entire winter season in 2022.