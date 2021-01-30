Public Works, VDOT on the Peninsula prepare for winter weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Cities across Virginia are preparing for the threat of more snow this weekend.

Both the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) and Public Works crews have been busy getting the local roads ready.

For the second time this week, brine trucks are refilling their tanks and hitting the streets and highways on the Peninsula in anticipation of snow flurries heading this way.

“We’ve been out since this morning pre-treating all of our priority routes. That includes bridges and overpasses and our main arterials through the city — such as Jefferson Avenue, Warwick Boulevard, Oyster Point ROad — things of that nature,” said Jason Calbert with Newport News Public Works.

He said the Public Works Department has been preparing for winter weather for several months



“We have 10,000 gallons of brine on hand and we can make it as we use it. We also have a couple thousand, probably a little over 2,000 tons, of sand and salt if needed,” he said.

VDOT officials say they are also preparing in their district.



“We have about 1,200 trucks across the entire Fredericksburg district,” said Kelly Hannon.

She said their routes they treat are separate from the cities main roads.

“Over the past two days, we used tanker trucks to spray salt brine along all of the primary roads. Including Routes 17 and 14, and all the major routes along the middle Peninsula,” she said.

But she added, they do help and coordinate with cities if they ever need any help.

“That salt brine solution we put down soaks into the pavement, and it really stops ice from bonding with the pavement. It really helps us in keeping roads clear and making it easier for us to remove snow and ice,” she said.

Both agencies say they have crews working the overnight shift as the snow falls. They say the brine goes down first, and the salt or sad will be used afterward to help melt away any snow or ice.

Officials urge you to stay off the roads in any dangerous conditions just for your safety and if you do see equipment being used on the road, they asked for you to keep your distance.