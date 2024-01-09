HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – As expected, thousands across the Hampton Roads region have lost power during Tuesday’s severe weather.

Just after 5 p.m. Dominion Energy was reporting over 19,000 customers were without power in southeastern Virginia. That number dropped to just under 16,000 as of 6 p.m.

Most are in Chesapeake, Portsmouth, Isle of Wight and Newport News.

The number of outages is constantly changing as crews work to restore power to customers throughout the region. Dominion Energy says their crews will work around the clock to restore customers’ power as safely and quickly as possible.

Tuesday afternoon, Dominion Energy announced in a press release they expect Tuesday’s storm to cause widespread outages and a potential multi-day restoration effort.

They expect the storm to impact multiple service areas in southeastern Virginia and North Carolina. Areas include, Hampton Roads, Gloucester, the Outer Banks and other counties in Northeast North Carolina.

According to Dominion Energy, the current forecast could produce up to 3 inches of rain and severe thunderstorms. Strong winds are also in the forecast, with up to 75 mph wind gusts. This forecast could lead to significant outages from fallen trees, limbs and damaged power lines.

Dominion Energy provided a list of tips for customers to prepare for the storm, below.

How to prepare:

Download the Dominion Energy mobile app to report outages and track restoration times.

In addition to the app, you can also report power outages via the Dominion Energy website at the link here. Or, call 866-DOM-HELP.

Stay away from downed power lines.

Dominion Energy says if you see a downed pole or wire, report the incident by calling 866-DOM-HELP and stay away. People should stay at least 30 feet away because the line could be energized and dangerous.

Fully charges devices before the storm.

If you are able, charge devices before the storm arrives to stay connected. You can also purchase external batteries to use during outages.

Properly connect your generator.

Follow instructions when using your generator. It is important to make sure it is fueled, tested and properly connected prior to the storm. Operate the generator outdoors with good ventilation.

Prepare food, water and emergency supplies.

Prior to the storm, make sure bottled water and non-perishable items are available. Emergency supplies that are important to have on hand include flashlights, batteries, first aid kits and medications.

As outages continue throughout the storm, view Dominion Energy’s Outage Map for updates and to check the service in your area.