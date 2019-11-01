Power outages, damaged property in aftermath of overnight storm

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many Hampton Roads residents were left in the dark late Thursday night and Friday morning following severe weather that passed through the area.

A portion of northeast North Carolina, as well as portions of Suffolk, Chesapeake, and Franklin were under a tornado warning until 1 a.m. Friday.

Tornado Warning including Chesapeake city, VA until 1:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/PongSEvRGH — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) November 1, 2019

According to Dominion Energy, more than 11,000 residents were without power at the height of the storm, around 1 a.m. Friday, with James City County and Suffolk having the most outages.

By Friday afternoon, that number was down to a little more than 1,000 outages, with the majority in Chesapeake.

Dominion Energy spokesperson Bonita Harris said that most of the power outages have been related to high winds with crews seeing a lot of tree limbs and wires down.

The worst of the wind related outages were in Williamsburg and Peninsula area, Harris said.

In photos sent to 10 On Your Side, the overnight storm were seen uprooting trees and damaging property in Hampton Roads and parts of North Carolina.

A homeowner on Queenswood Drive in Portsmouth shared pictures that show significant damage to the front of the home.

There are also reports of a tree on a home at Michael Street and Deerfield Blvd. in Hampton.

And the 2200 block of Shillelagh Road was closed Friday due to downed power lines and a large tree blocking the road.

Eva Hill says the overnight storm caused significant damage to her home on Queenswood Drive in Portsmouth. Nov. 1, 2019

Storm damage in Surry County (Credit: Jennifer Griffin Knecht)

Storm damage in Va Beach

Storm damage in Va Beach (Report It)

Storm damage in Virginia Beach (Credit: Stephen Christian)

Storm damage in Virginia Beach (Credit: Stephen Christian)

The storm blew the siding off this home in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. Courtesy: Andrew Shoemaker

Photo Courtesy – Stephen Christian

Storm damage in Surry County (Credit: Jennifer Griffin Knecht)

Storm damage in Surry County (Credit: Jennifer Griffin Knecht)

Storm damage in Surry County (Credit: Jennifer Griffin Knecht)

