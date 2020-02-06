Local schools cancel activities due to potential for severe weather

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Severe weather has begun moving into our area, bringing strong winds and rain.

Thousands of residents were also experiencing power outages in Ahoskie and Murfreesboro, according to a Dominion outage map. Visit the outage map for the most recent update for your area.

As of 3:45 p.m., the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel was operating with Level 4 wind restrictions because of winds in excess of 60 mph.

Several local school districts also cancelled after school activities for Thursday because of the possibility of severe weather.

In addition to cancelling after school activities, Portsmouth Public Schools announced that Thursday night’s school board meeting is also cancelled. It will move to Monday, Feb. 10 at 6:30 p.m.

Newport News Public Schools announced all after school activities and events are cancelled Thursday. Bertie County Schools and Elizabeth City Schools in North Carolina did the same.

A tornado watch has been issued for much of the WAVY TV viewing area, until 7 p.m.

Between Thursday afternoon into the evening hours, a line of showers and storms will move in from the west, which could be heavy at times. The rain is expected to continue into the overnight hours.

The National Weather Service also issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the southern part of Hampton Roads and the lower Virginia Peninsula Thursday afternoon.

Stay with WAVY News 10’s team of meteorologists for updates on the potentially severe weather moving into our area.

Gates County storm damage after the storm came through. (Photo courtesy: WAVY viewer Elaine Herring)

