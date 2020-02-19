Possible winter weather cancels school activities, causes early releases in Virginia, North Carolina

(WAVY) — As the possibility of winter weather sets in for Thursday afternoon and early Friday, area schools are adjusting their schedules as needed to keep students and families safe.
Parts of Hampton Roads and North Carolina could see several inches of snow, according to the forecast.
WAVY News is continuously updating this post with the latest information.
Here are closures, delays and cancellations for schools in Virginia:
- Chesapeake Public Schools: Thursday will be a full instructional day, but all after-school and evening activities Thursday are canceled, including the Evening Program for the Chesapeake Center for Student Success and the School Safety Forum originally planned to be held at Western Branch High School.
- Portsmouth Schools: All after-school events and activities are canceled for Thursday. The School Board will not meet for its regularly-scheduled meeting Thursday.
- Norfolk Public Schools: All after-school programs and activities are canceled Thursday.
Closures, delays and cancellations for schools in North Carolina:
- Edenton-Chowan Schools: Schools will close at 1 p.m. Thursday.
- Perquimans County Public Schools: Schools will close at 1 p.m. Thursday
- Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Public Schools: Schools will dismiss two hours earlier than regular dismissal time. All after-school activities are canceled for Thursday, including the After School Care Program.
